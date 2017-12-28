Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God trash Nicki Minaj – St. Louis American
|
St. Louis American
|
Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God trash Nicki Minaj
St. Louis American
Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God served as co-hosts for “This Year Was Dope/Trash” on Revolt TV and the duo put Nicki Minaj high on the trash list. “For me, personally, I think that a lot of what Nicki did was trash musically,” Charlamange said. “I …
Joe Budden On Nicki Minaj: 'She Has Exhibited A Lot Of F**king Trash'
Joe Budden Debunks Rumors Of $5 Million Revolt Deal
Azealia Banks Drags Rapper Joe Budden for Calling Nicki Minaj 'Trash'
