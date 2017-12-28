 Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God trash Nicki Minaj – St. Louis American | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God trash Nicki Minaj – St. Louis American

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


St. Louis American

Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God trash Nicki Minaj
St. Louis American
Joe Budden and Charlamange Tha God served as co-hosts for “This Year Was Dope/Trash” on Revolt TV and the duo put Nicki Minaj high on the trash list. “For me, personally, I think that a lot of what Nicki did was trash musically,” Charlamange said. “I
Joe Budden On Nicki Minaj: 'She Has Exhibited A Lot Of F**king Trash'BET
Joe Budden Debunks Rumors Of $5 Million Revolt DealHotNewHipHop
Azealia Banks Drags Rapper Joe Budden for Calling Nicki Minaj 'Trash'Olisa Blogazine
The BoomBox –Vibe –Dancehall HipHop –The Source
all 12 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.