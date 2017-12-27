Joey Barton Wants To Return To Marseille As A Player Or Manager

Joey Barton has spoken of the affinity he shares with Marseille supporters and revealed he would love to return to the club as a player or manager.

Joey Barton spent the 2012/13 season on loan at l’OM having fallen out of favour at QPR

He won over Marseille fans during his stay and admits they are a club close to his heart.

Speaking in a video posted on the Ligue 1 club’s official website as part of the documentary ‘Marseille: A football city’, Barton said: “The supporters immediately accepted me when I arrived. They must have perceived something in my character and personality that they liked.

“I’d love one day to pull the jersey on again and if I can’t do it as a player then I would love to do it as a coach or manager.”

Joey Barton is not able to return to the game until his ban for breaching betting rules ends in June 2018.

