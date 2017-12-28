Jonathan Calls for Prayers for Yusuf Buhari

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf.

Yusuf was involved in a power bike accident Tuesday night.

SIGNAL gathered learnt Yusuf had a motorbike accident around Gwarinpa in Abuja.

President Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a statement on Wednesday that he broke a limb and had an injury to the head as a result.

“He has undergone surgery at a clinic in Abuja. He is in a stable condition,” the statement added.

In a post on his Facebook page Wednesday, Jonathan called on Nigerians to set aside any divisions and show love to Mr. Buhari’s family.

“I have been in Liberia monitoring elections and only just heard the sad news,” he said.

“My family and I are in prayers for the quick recovery of Yusuf Buhari. It is my deep desire that a young man so full of promise should live and thrive to fulfill the promises God has domiciled in him.

“I also call on all Nigerians to put aside any divisions and show unconditional love to the first family at this time.”

