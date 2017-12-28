Jonathan, others commend Liberians over peaceful election – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Jonathan, others commend Liberians over peaceful election
The Nation Newspaper
Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is the co-leader of the National Democratic Institute Election Observer group to the Liberian presidential election run-off election, and other leaders of the delegation have declared the Boxing Day election in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!