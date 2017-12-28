 JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

JTF launch Operation Jagunlabi to check pipeline vandalism in Lagos creeks
The Nation Newspaper
The Joint Task Force (JTF) comprising the Nigeria Navy, Air Force and Army, on Thursday, launched 'Operation Jagunlabi', to fight pipeline vandals around the creeks in Lagos. The Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Slyvanus Abbah
Military launch “Operation Jagunlabi” to check vandalism in Western watersDaily Trust

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.