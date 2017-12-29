Jude Okoye Pays Hospital Bills Of A Woman Who Delivered Triplets

Psquare Jude Okoye reported pays Hospital Bills Of a woman who delivered triplets through #TAPChallenge. Controversial OAP Daddy Freeze who shared this good news on Instgram Said the music manager have taken care of the hospital bills of the woman in picture above who delivered triplets but couldn’t take care of her hospital bills. Freeze […]

