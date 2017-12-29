Jude Okoye Sorts Out Hospital Bills Of A Woman Who Delivered Triplets Via #TAPChallenge
Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze just shared the wonderful deed PSquare’s brother, Jude Okoye did via #TAPChallenge. He said the music manager have taken care of the hospital bills of the woman in picture above who delivered triplets but couldn’t take care of her hospital bills.
Freeze uses this opportunity to call on Nigerians to follow the full steps of Jude Okoye and help the less privilege in anyway they can via this #TitheAgainstPoverty initiative so that poverty will be eradicated in the land.
See what he shared on Instagram…
