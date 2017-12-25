 Jurgen Klopp claims he is a defence-minded coach – despite Liverpool shipping 23 goals in 19 games – Mirror.co.uk | Nigeria Today
Jurgen Klopp claims he is a defence-minded coach – despite Liverpool shipping 23 goals in 19 games – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Dec 25, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Jurgen Klopp claims he is a defence-minded coach – despite Liverpool shipping 23 goals in 19 games
Liverpool have conceded 23 goals in 19 games this season and their leaky defence is the biggest reason why they have dropped out of the title race. But Klopp, whose men shared a six-goal thriller at Arsenal, got riled when it was put to him that his

