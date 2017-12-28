Just in: Osun lecturers issue strike notice over half salary

Ayorinde Oluokun/Abuja Lecturers at the Osun State Polytechnics and the state’s Colleges of Education on Thursday declared that they will embark on an indefinite strike as from 15 January, in protest against payment of half salaries by Governor Rauf Aregbesola. Labour unions in the State are also on strike over which is described by the government as the ‘modulated salary system’ being implemented by the government. The lecturers, under the aegis of the Council of Academic Staff Unions of Osun State Owned Tertiary Institutions, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Olusegun Lana and Secretary Sikiru Folorunso released in Osogbo on Thursday complained that they have been receiving half salary for the past 27 months.

