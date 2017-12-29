 Juventus rejects Man Utd £70m plus Mkhitaryan offer for Paulo Dybala | Nigeria Today
Juventus rejects Man Utd £70m plus Mkhitaryan offer for Paulo Dybala

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in News, Sports

JUVENTUS have rejected an offer of £70million plus Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United for Paulo Dybala. It is understood the reigning Serie A champions want around £86m for the highly-rated Argentinian — which is the same price as Antoine Griezmann’s buy-out clause. The Frenchman had been United’s prime target, however Jose Mourinho believes the money would […]

