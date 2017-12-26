K170m health training institute nears completion – Times of Zambia
Times of Zambia
K170m health training institute nears completion
Times of Zambia
HEALTH Minister Chitalu Chilufya has said construction of the K170 million National Health Training Institute (NHTI), which is expected to be completed in March next year, will strengthen health personnel training and help actualise Government's goal …
National Health Training Institute to enroll its first intake early 2018
