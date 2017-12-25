Kaduna carol attack wicked, barbaric – ACF, SOKAPU – The Punch
The Punch
Kaduna carol attack wicked, barbaric – ACF, SOKAPU
The Arewa Consultative Forum and the Southern Kaduna Peoples' Union on Sunday described as 'wicked and barbaric' the Friday night killing of four persons in Nimdem village of Godogodo Chiefdom in Jema'ah Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The …
Southern Kaduna Peoples Union blows hot over fresh killings
ACF Condemns Attack On Nindem Village
