Kaduna: Gunman kills 4 during Christmas Carol

No fewer than four people have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Commander, `Operation Safe Haven’ in the area, Col. Idong Ekpeyong, told newsmen on Saturday in Kafanchan that the gunman opened fire […]

