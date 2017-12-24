 Kaduna: Gunman kills 4 during Christmas Carol | Nigeria Today
Kaduna: Gunman kills 4 during Christmas Carol

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

No fewer than four people have been killed and eight others injured in an attack by a lone gunman at Nindem village of Godogodo District in Jemaa Local Government Area of Kaduna State. The Commander, `Operation Safe Haven’ in the area, Col. Idong Ekpeyong, told newsmen on Saturday in Kafanchan that the gunman opened fire […]

