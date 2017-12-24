Kaduna Residents Groan As Fuel Price Rises To N350 Per Litre – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Kaduna Residents Groan As Fuel Price Rises To N350 Per Litre
Independent Newspapers Limited
Kaduna – As fuel scarcity bites harder across the country, many filling stations in Kaduna have remained closed as a result of non-availability of the commodity. The scarcity has forced motorists to patronise black marketers who sell the product …
Bleak Christmas in Ebonyi as fuel price hits N350 per litre
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!