 Kaduna Residents Groan As Fuel Price Rises To N350 Per Litre – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kaduna Residents Groan As Fuel Price Rises To N350 Per Litre – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Independent Newspapers Limited

Kaduna Residents Groan As Fuel Price Rises To N350 Per Litre
Independent Newspapers Limited
Kaduna – As fuel scarcity bites harder across the country, many filling stations in Kaduna have remained closed as a result of non-availability of the commodity. The scarcity has forced motorists to patronise black marketers who sell the product
Bleak Christmas in Ebonyi as fuel price hits N350 per litreNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.