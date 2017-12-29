Kano police command records 334 rape cases in 2017

The Kano State Police Command on Friday said it had recorded 334 cases of rape and other sexual offences in the state from January to date.

The command Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Magaji Majiya disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the command’s year review in Kano.

”Five Hundred and Forty Seven cases of rape and other sexual offences were reported in 2016 while 334 cases were received in 2017, indicating a major reduction in committing crimes in the state,” he said.

According to him, the command had recorded 601 major crimes, recovered 35 stolen vehicles and recovered N744.6 million property in the period under review.

Majiya noted that the rate of crime had drastically gone down in the year under review considering the adequate security arrangements strategically deployed in the State and the number of criminals arrested with the synergy of the public and stakeholders involved.

He said 52 kidnapped victims were rescued and reunited with their respective families, 73 different types of local arms and 273 live ammunitions were recovered from suspects.

“In the year 2016 the command witnessed 72 cases of armed robbery with 117 suspects arrested, while for the current year (2017), only 35 cases of robbery were reported and 76 suspects arrested.

According to him, the command had successfully arrested 497 members of different gangs of Yandaba (miscreants) in collaboration with traditional rulers and other security agencies.

“Eighty nine of the group had surrendered and renounced the perpetration of the heinous crime

in addition to counseling and monitoring their conduct, for them to become responsible members of the society,” Majiya said.

He disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police war against corruption gaining ground within the rank and file of the Nigeria Police Force, had appeared to be a spectacular success in the Kano pcontinue olice command.

Majiya called on the general public and other stakeholders to support the command in its determined efforts to flush the remaining criminals out of the state in 2018.

