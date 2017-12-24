Kano to set up court for recovery of loans from farmers

The Kano State Government is to set up a mobile court to recover loans from defaulters of the CBN’s Anchor Borrowers‘ Programme. Alhaji Faruk Rabi’u, the state chairman of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Sunday. Rabi’u said already the state government had promised to support the move as the last option to recover the outstanding loan .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

