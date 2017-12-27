Kante Beats Mbappe, Benzema To 2017 Best French Player Award
Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has been awarded the 2017 Best French Player Award by France Football, which also awards the Ballon D’Or. He won the award with 92 points, five better than Paris Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, and 40 better than Real Madrid striker, Karim Benzema, who is still barred from the national team.…
