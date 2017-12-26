 Karen Igho shows off heavy bump (photo) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Karen Igho shows off heavy bump (photo) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Karen Igho shows off heavy bump (photo)
Information Nigeria
What a way to announce pregnancy at this time of the year. Winner of the 2011 Big Brother Africa, Karen Igho-Rakos, is pregnant again! This is her second pregnancy since her marriage to her husband Yaroslav Rakos. She showed off her big baby bump after
Actress, , Karen Igho Steps out for Christmas with Big Baby BumpModern Ghana (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.