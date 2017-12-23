 KASTINA: Man allegedly slashes his girlfriend’s throat; 15-yr-old wife poisons husband, friend | Nigeria Today
KASTINA: Man allegedly slashes his girlfriend’s throat; 15-yr-old wife poisons husband, friend

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested a 23-year-old man, Abubakar Musa, who slashed the throat of his girl-friend, Aisha Dikkom. The police also said it has arrested a 15-year-old house wife, Daushiya Abdullahi, for allegedly killing her husband and another person through food poison. The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Benson Gwana, […]

