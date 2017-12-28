Katsina governor fires commissioner

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has relieved the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Halimatu Idris, of her appointment with immediate effect.

This was announced in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, Alhaji Abdu Labaran, on Thursday in Katsina.

The statement reported a letter personally signed by the governor thanking the professor for the services she rendered as a commissioner in the state.

“Her contributions to the development of education in particular in the state cannot be overemphasized.

“During her term as commissioner, schools were rehabilitated and upgraded, new ones were constructed, teachers were trained and the atmosphere made more conducive to learning and teaching.

“However, as political activities for the 2019 general elections are about to commence, it becomes imperative for the government to bring more active politicians on board to fasten activities of governance,’’ Masari said.

The governor wished her Allah’s guidance in her future endeavours.

