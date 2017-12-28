 Katsina Govt To Rehabilitate 34 Dams | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Katsina Govt To Rehabilitate 34 Dams

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Katsina State Government is to rehabilitate and upgrade 34 earth dams in the 34 local government areas to provide water for dry  season farming.

Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim, the Managing Director of  Katsina State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KATARDA), said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“The  rehabilitation of the dams is  part of  the constituency projects of the 34 members of Katsina State House of Assembly.

“The earth dams will be upgraded so as to contain more water for  irrigation farming in the state.

“Supply of enough water is the backbone of irrigation farming and the government is ready to assist its farmers to cultivate more cash crops and food crops, ” he said.

Ibrahim also  said the state government had procured enough fertiliser for the 2018 dry season farming.

“The fertiliser will be distributed to the farmers through their  cooperative societies.

“The state government has  also procured improved variety of seedlings and chemicals for spraying of farms.

“We have procured improved varieties  of  seedlings for  beans, groundnut, maize and  Irish potatoes from Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University,  Zaria, ” he said.

He called on farmers to prepare their farms  and start planting the seedlings  in time for  dry season farming. (NAN)

The post Katsina Govt To Rehabilitate 34 Dams appeared first on leadership.ng.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.