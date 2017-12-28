Katsina Govt To Rehabilitate 34 Dams

The Katsina State Government is to rehabilitate and upgrade 34 earth dams in the 34 local government areas to provide water for dry season farming.

Alhaji Shehu Ibrahim, the Managing Director of Katsina State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (KATARDA), said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Katsina.

“The rehabilitation of the dams is part of the constituency projects of the 34 members of Katsina State House of Assembly.

“The earth dams will be upgraded so as to contain more water for irrigation farming in the state.

“Supply of enough water is the backbone of irrigation farming and the government is ready to assist its farmers to cultivate more cash crops and food crops, ” he said.

Ibrahim also said the state government had procured enough fertiliser for the 2018 dry season farming.

“The fertiliser will be distributed to the farmers through their cooperative societies.

“The state government has also procured improved variety of seedlings and chemicals for spraying of farms.

“We have procured improved varieties of seedlings for beans, groundnut, maize and Irish potatoes from Institute of Agricultural Research, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, ” he said.

He called on farmers to prepare their farms and start planting the seedlings in time for dry season farming. (NAN)