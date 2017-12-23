Katsina Police arrest man for allegedly slashing girl-friend’s throat

The Katsina State Police Command says it has arrested a 23 year-old man, Abubakar Musa, who slashed the throat of his girl-friend, Aisha Dikkom. The police also said it has arrested a 15-year-old house wife, Daushiya Abdullahi, for allegedly killing her husband and another person through food poison. Mr Benson Gwana, the State Commissioner of Police, made this known to newsmen on Saturday in Katsina while parading the suspects.

