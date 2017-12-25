Katsina State ex-speaker defects to APC

Former Speaker of the Katina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Yau GojoGojo, on Monday formally defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). GojoGojo made the declaration in Maiadua, Katsina State where he was officially received by Gov. Aminu Masari and other top APC officials.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

