Katsina Utd versus Pillars is a derby clash, says Nwagua

Kano Pillars striker Nyima Nwagua has predicted a tough encounter between his side and Katsina United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) opener on January 14.

The former Lobi Stars said he and his colleagues are going to give everything to the match to start the new season with a victory.

Nwagua said the club will correct all the lapses noticed during the pre-season tournaments before the commencement of the league.

“Katsina United and Kano Pillars is a derby clash and it will be tough. But we will try and get something out of the match. We have played three tournaments during pre-season and we won two trophies and we lost one. We lost third one through penalties and we are going to work on the lapses noticed during this tournaments. If we are able to correct all this mistakes we are good to go and by the grace of God we will get three points in the game,” Nwagua said to SportingLife.

“The new players have proven themselves that they are good players. They showed good characters during the pre-season competitions. The club brought new players in the departments we had problems last season. I have the strong believe that the team is stronger than last season and we are ready to challenge for something this season,” the former Dolphins FC of Port-Harcourt striker said.

