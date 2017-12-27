 Kebbi govt marries off orphanage girls | Nigeria Today
Kebbi govt marries off orphanage girls

Kebbi State Government has married off four orphanage girls from Birnin Kebbi orphanage home.

The wedding Fatiha took place yesterday at the Emir of Gwandu Palace of which the state Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu served as wali to the four brides.
The ceremony, which was witnessed by hundreds of people’s across the state was sponsored by the state government.

The Chief Imam of Wala Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief Imam of Emir’s Palace Juma’at Mosque, Mallam Muhammadu Lawali, Mallam Salisu Fana and the Chief Imam of Yar-Yara Juma’at Mosque, Liman Laba solemnized the marriage.

