Keeping Faith with Oyo Workers in Prosperity, Adversity – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Keeping Faith with Oyo Workers in Prosperity, Adversity
THISDAY Newspapers
These are indeed challenging times for state governors, majority of whom, indubitably, are not 'sleeping soundly' because of the financial dire straits currently buffeting the country. At the end of each month, the state's helmsmen are, expectedly …
How Oyo APC, PDP defection, tango will shape 2019
Ajimobi releases N8.8bn for LG workers' salaries
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!