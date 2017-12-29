 Kenya: Court Dismisses Case Challenging Betting Tax Raise – AllAfrica.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenya: Court Dismisses Case Challenging Betting Tax Raise – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Casino News Daily

Kenya: Court Dismisses Case Challenging Betting Tax Raise
AllAfrica.com
Hopes of blocking implementation of tax rate recommended by President Uhuru Kenyatta on betting, lotteries and gaming activities dwindled Thursday after the High Court dismissed a suit challenging it. Justice John Mativo ruled that Pevans East Africa
Paul Put's future uncertain as SportPesa's withdrawal loomsNairobi News

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.