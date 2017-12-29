Kenya: Court Dismisses Case Challenging Betting Tax Raise – AllAfrica.com
Kenya: Court Dismisses Case Challenging Betting Tax Raise
Hopes of blocking implementation of tax rate recommended by President Uhuru Kenyatta on betting, lotteries and gaming activities dwindled Thursday after the High Court dismissed a suit challenging it. Justice John Mativo ruled that Pevans East Africa …
