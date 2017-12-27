Kenya: Joho’s Sh2 Million Christmas Gift to Patients Detained in Hospital – AllAfrica.com
|
TUKO.CO.KE
|
Kenya: Joho's Sh2 Million Christmas Gift to Patients Detained in Hospital
AllAfrica.com
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho offered the perfect Christmas gift to 50 patients detained at the Coast General Hospital due to unpaid medical bills. Governor Joho waived sh2 million owed by patients who had fully recovered and were awaiting to be …
Joho clears bills for 50 patients, redeems himself after poll showed he performed poorly in first 100 days
