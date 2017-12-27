Kenya: Matatu Rolls in Matuu Killing Three – AllAfrica.com
Capital FM Kenya
Kenya: Matatu Rolls in Matuu Killing Three
AllAfrica.com
Three people died and 34 others seriously wounded on Tuesday after their matatu rolled in Matuu, Machakos County. Yatta OCPD Kipsang Changach said the matatu was heading to Nairobi from Kitui when the driver lost control on the Thika/Garrisa highway …
