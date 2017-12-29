Kenya: Nuns Take Over St Mary’s Hospital After Winning Case – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Kenya: Nuns Take Over St Mary's Hospital After Winning Case
AllAfrica.com
A management tussle at St Mary's Hospital in Nairobi escalated on Thursday resulting in a few hours of disruption and suspension of services in parts of the facility. Auctioneers and policemen acting on a court order procured by the Assumption Sisters …
