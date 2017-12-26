 Kenyans notice something peculiar after former aide to Raila shares his Xmas moments from shagz – TUKO.CO.KE | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Kenyans notice something peculiar after former aide to Raila shares his Xmas moments from shagz – TUKO.CO.KE

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TUKO.CO.KE

Kenyans notice something peculiar after former aide to Raila shares his Xmas moments from shagz
TUKO.CO.KE
Either Kenyans like reading too much between the lines, and not just lines but vertical ones, or, they too keen to details, a habit akin to idle people. Hahaha! Eliud Owalo, former aide to NASA leader Raila Odinga and aspirant for Kibra constituency

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.