Kenyans notice something peculiar after former aide to Raila shares his Xmas moments from shagz – TUKO.CO.KE



TUKO.CO.KE Kenyans notice something peculiar after former aide to Raila shares his Xmas moments from shagz

TUKO.CO.KE

Either Kenyans like reading too much between the lines, and not just lines but vertical ones, or, they too keen to details, a habit akin to idle people. Hahaha! Eliud Owalo, former aide to NASA leader Raila Odinga and aspirant for Kibra constituency …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

