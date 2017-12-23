 Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom From King Of Ayakoro | Nigeria Today
Kidnappers Demand N100m Ransom From King Of Ayakoro

Posted on Dec 23, 2017 in Crime, News

KidnappersThe Abductors of Mrs. Tina Inegbagha, wife of the ruler of Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have demanded a ransom of N100m to free her. The King’s wife was abducted on December 16, 2017, by unknown assailants who invaded the coastal settlement of Ogbia capturing the principal of Government Craft…

