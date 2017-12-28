Killers of Portuguese expatriate, 2 police officers arrested in Kogi

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

In furtherance of the implementation of security arrangement directed by Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris for the Christmas and New Year festivity period and beyond, police operatives have arrested 30 vicious criminals including armed robbery, kidnapping suspects, cultists among others terrorizing Kogi, Edo, and Abuja Highways.

Consequently, the kidnapping gang who abducted and killed a Portuguese national working as an expatriate with Dangote Company, and also killed the 2 police security personnel attached to the foreigner along Obajana-Lokoja highway have been arrested.

Making this disclosure at the Kogi State Police Command, while parading the suspects, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood said, “The Inspector General of Police deployed the IGP intelligence Response Team responsible for the arrest of Kidnap for Ransom Kingpin, Evans and his Gang and killing of Vampire during a gun duel between the Police and gang; to team up with the personnel of Kogi State Command to expand the operation and ensure the arrest of all the suspects involved in various kidnap cases in Kogi State.

Noting that “The IGP’s deployment was to add new impetus to the fight against kidnapping, armed robbery and other violent crimes in Kogi State” Moshood said, “The IGP mandated the joint team to root out kidnappers in kogi State and other contiguous states such Edo, Benue, Kwara, Enugu and FCT”.

Continuing he said, “The IGP-Intelligence Response Team and Kogi State Police Command, working on actionable intelligence and in compliance with IGP’S directives to clamp down on highway robbers and kidnappers have arrested the gang responsible for the unfortunate Kidnapping and killing of a Portuguese Expatriate attached to Dangote Group and Two (2) Mobile Policemen attached to him in Kogi State.

“The suspects were apprehended in their various hideouts in the forest and other locations along the Abuja-Lokoja-kabba highways.

“The suspects arrested confessed to their various criminal roles in the commission of the crimes and admitted to have carried out several kidnappings/armed robberies attacks on innocent travellers on the Kogi-Kabaja roads including some high profile kidnap for ransom in Edo, Delta, Oyo and Ogun States.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest other members of the gangs at large. The suspects will be arraigned in Court for prosecution on completion of investigation” he added.

The suspects are their gangs include; (Kidnap for Ransom Gang) Yahaya Bello a.k.a Halti, Bello Tukur a.k.a Gwojor 27yrs – Gang Leader that led the Gang that kidnapped and killed the Portuguese Expatriate, Aminu Adamu a.k.a Kashi 35yrs, Abubakar Bello a.k.a Babangida 23yrs, Bello Hassan a.k.a Nasara 35yrs, Umar Isiaka a.k.a Baddi aged 25years, Abdulkadir Abubakar a.k.a Nagari aged 32years, Sanusi Saleh aged 22years, Abubakar Hassan a.k.a Kadel aged 34years, and Shede Zekeri aged 25yrs.

Cattle Rustling Syndicate (Gang) – Adamu Garba aged 23yrs, Adamu Bello confessed to have participated in the killing of one Haruna Baso of Achoze carted his cattle, Goma Hamza aged 26yrs, Isah Usman Abarba 20yrs, and Abdulkareem Idi aged 30yrs.

Another Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery Syndicate – Abdulwahab Idi aged 22yrs, Umoru adamu aged 21yrs, Daniel Musa 24yrs, Junior Adams 23yrs, Sanusi Sufuyanu 26yrs.

Kidnap for Ransom/Armed Robbery Syndicate – Usman Musa 30yrs, Lukman Abdulsalam 34yrs, Musa Yahaya Bello 35yrs, Ismalla Momoh 34yrs, Ochefije Alhaji 23yrs.

Armed Robbery Syndicate – Abuh Ali 25yrs, Obinna Okpai aged 29yrs, Lawrence Uchegbu aged 45yrs, Chinwale Chima age 34yrs and Chinedu Obi a.k.a Obison.

Exhibits recovered from the various gangs are 11 AK47 Riffles, 2 Beretta English Pistol, 2 Revolver Pistol, 334 units of 7.56mm and AK47 Ammunitions, 6 Rounds 9mm Beretta Ammunitions, 1 cut to size, locally made Revolver Gun, 2 Locally made Pistol, 54 rustled cattle, 9 Pairs of suspected fake military uniform.

The post Killers of Portuguese expatriate, 2 police officers arrested in Kogi appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

