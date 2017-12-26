Kiss Daniel: No Do [Video]

Kiss Daniel is finally out with the official music video for his latest hit song, “No Do”. The talented singer and songwriter released this smash hit song a few weeks ago as his first piece of work as an independent artiste. Since leaving his erstwhile label G-Worldwide and setting up his own imprint – Flyboy […]

Kiss Daniel: No Do [Video]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

