Kivutha launches universal health cover for Makueni residents
Capital FM Kenya
Kivutha launches universal health cover for Makueni residents
Capital FM Kenya
By CORRESPONDENT, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 28 – Makueni county residents are set to benefit from free out and inpatient services in all nine sub-county hospitals in the county. This follows the launch of a universal health care program for its residents …
