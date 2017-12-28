 Kivutha launches universal health cover for Makueni residents – Capital FM Kenya | Nigeria Today
Kivutha launches universal health cover for Makueni residents – Capital FM Kenya

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Africa


Kivutha launches universal health cover for Makueni residents
By CORRESPONDENT, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Dec 28 – Makueni county residents are set to benefit from free out and inpatient services in all nine sub-county hospitals in the county. This follows the launch of a universal health care program for its residents

