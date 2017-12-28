Klopp Asks Fans To Ignore £75 Million Van Dijk Price Tag

Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool fans not to pay attention to the £75 million fee for Virgil van Dijk, as he believes he will justify the fee.

Liverpool paid a world record fee for the defender and he will link up with the squad come January.

There are concerns over the outrageous fee paid for Van Dijk, who is recovering from injury, but Klopp has faith in his abilities.

He told Sky Sports : “I can imagine that people will think ‘wow, what a number’, but for me it’s not really interesting. We don’t make the prices, the market makes the prices.

“The first thing that all Liverpool supporters should forget quite soon is the price. We only talk about the player and what he can bring in. The quality, the mentality, the character, all that stuff, and that’s why we’re really pleased with it.”

The German added: “It’s probably not been the best half season [for Van Dijk] at Southampton, he was a long time injured and we all know what happened last summer [Liverpool apologising after Southampton claimed they made an illegal approach for the player].

“He’s a tall player and they always need longer [to recover from injury] so he needs to get rhythm. But we have quality in that position so there’s no need to rush him.

“He needs to adapt to our style of play, it’s a different game but we are 100 per cent sure he will do it.”

