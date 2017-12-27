Kogi: Bello sacks SUBEB chairperson over alleged gross misconduct

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has sacked the Chairperson State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) Mrs Deborah Oshatinmehin over alleged gross misconduct. She has been replaced by Suleiman Nadaleye Abdullahi. Sources from the Kogi State Government House told DAILY POST on Wednesday that the sack of the SUBEB boss became necessary when it […]

Kogi: Bello sacks SUBEB chairperson over alleged gross misconduct

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

