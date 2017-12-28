Kogi governor reaffirms commitment to clear salary arrears
Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday reaffirmed commitment to pay salaries and pension arrears of all genuine workers in the state. Bello gave the assurance at the APC rally tagged: “Yagba Alive Rally in Support of PMB 2019”, organised by Yagba Federal Constituency at Isanlu Township stadium in Isanlu. “I am assuring you by…
The post Kogi governor reaffirms commitment to clear salary arrears appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
