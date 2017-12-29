Kogi NLC receives 220 bags of rice from National Assembly members
The first batch of 220 bags of rice earlier pledged by the National Assembly Members to assist Kogi State workers owing to the non payment of their salaries have been received by officials of the Nigeria Labour Congress. Receiving the consignment on Friday, leaders of Various Labour Organizations made up of Com. Meliga Obaka, Ranti […]
