Kwankwaso’s brother reveals ex-Kano governor’s plan against Buhari
Kano State Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s proposed visit to Kano He said the planned trip is not only intended to spite President Muhammadu Buhari, but to also test Kwankwaso’s popularity. Th Senator, a former Kano governor, last visited Kano in May 2015. The commissioner, in […]
