Lady Gains Freedom After Six Years In Kirikiri Prison For Refusing Sex
Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the President of Behind Bars Initiative, an NGO, has shared online the touching story of a young woman who was held in Kirikiri prisons for six years for refusing a police officer sex. According to Harrison, the young woman he identified simply as Amanda was implicated in a case of illegal gun…
The post Lady Gains Freedom After Six Years In Kirikiri Prison For Refusing Sex appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!