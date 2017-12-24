 Lady Gains Freedom After Six Years In Kirikiri Prison For Refusing Sex | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Lady Gains Freedom After Six Years In Kirikiri Prison For Refusing Sex

Posted on Dec 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Prince Gwamnishu Harrison, the President of Behind Bars Initiative, an NGO, has shared online the touching story of a young woman who was held in Kirikiri prisons for six years for refusing a police officer sex. According to Harrison, the young woman he identified simply as Amanda was implicated in a case of illegal gun…

The post Lady Gains Freedom After Six Years In Kirikiri Prison For Refusing Sex appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.