 Lagos establishes 6 new primary schools
Lagos establishes 6 new primary schools

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday said it had  approved the establishment of six new public primary schools under the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr  Ganiyu Sopeyin, who announced this in  a statement, said  the development was in line with the new government policy on education. The new schools are Community Primary School, Ibasa, and Community  Primary School,  Ajewanwa,  both in Ojo Local Government Education Authority (LGEA) Also established are  Oladele Aĺaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA and  Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye LGEA.

