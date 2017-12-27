Lagos Gets 6 Additional Primary Schools

BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Lagos State Government has approved the establishment and listing of six new public primary schools in the state.

The Schools are Community Primary, Ibasa, Ojo LGEÀ, Community Primary School, Ajewanwa, Ojo LGEA, Oladele Aĺaka Primary School, Ejigbo, Oshodi-Isolo LGEA, Iju Ajuwon Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye ĹGEA, Osho Sholu Primary School, Ewu Oloye, Erunwen, Ikorodu LGEA and Correctional Home for Boys, Oregun, Ikeja LGEA

Commenting on the development, the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Executive Chairman, Dr Ganiyu Oluremi Sopeyin stated that the development was in line with the present government policy on education to make qualitative, quantitative education available to the teeming children population of school age in the state.

He noted that the present administration headed by the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode has bridged the gap between the public and private primary schools in the state.

Sopeyin added that public primary schools are now better than private primary schools in the State stressing that the standard of public primary schools have improved tremendously taken into consideration the academic performance of public primary schools pupils.

He reiterated that the state government have decided to pay attention to all children, irrespective of where they are coming from, reassuring that desks, chairs and other needs have been approved for procurement.