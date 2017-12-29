Lagos Government could Begin Taxing Churches, Mosques
The Lagos State Government could begin taxing religious centers if the Land Use Charge review, which has reportedly passed second reading at the state plenary, is passed into law, New Telegraph reports. The house speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, said the law is intended to generate revenue for the state. The law, tagged “A Bill for A Law To […]
The post Lagos Government could Begin Taxing Churches, Mosques appeared first on BellaNaija.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!