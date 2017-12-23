 Lagos In Lockdown Two Days To Christmas | Nigeria Today
Lagos In Lockdown Two Days To Christmas

Posted on Dec 23, 2017

Chaotic traffic scenes continued in Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital on Saturday morning with commuters spending hours on the road just two days to Christmas. According to PM NEWS, The situation is made worse by long queues of vehicles at filling stations in most parts of the state owing to the scarcity of the Premium […]

