Lagos pays N1.2bn to 286 retirees
The Punch
Federal retirees during verification by Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate in Lagos on Monday. Photo: Nike Popoola. Nike Popoola. Lagos State Government has paid N1.2bn accrued pension rights made up of gratuity and pension entitlements to …
Accrued pension rights: Lagos pays N66.5bn to retirees
