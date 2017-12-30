Lagos permanent secretary dies months after Ambode reinstated him

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission, LASIEC, Olumide Lawal, has passed away. Lawal died a few months after his reinstatement into office. The official died on Thursday evening, less than 24 hours to his 34th anniversary in the Lagos State Public Service. Lawal, who took over from Mr. Adeyinka Jeje, as Permanent Secretary […]

