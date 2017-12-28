Lagos records N50bn cash transactions from creative sector

The Lagos State Government says it recorded N50 billion cash transactions from the creative sector in the first three weeks of December. Mr Steve Ayorinde, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said in a statement on Thursday in Lagos that the figure was sourced from the reports monitored by the state government. Ayorinde said that the peak in entertainment activities and the influx of people from neighboring states and the Diaspora on holiday visits impacted positively on the economy.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

