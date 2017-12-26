Lagos sets date for Agege Stadium’s readiness for CAF CL – Tinubu – The Eagle Online
Lagos sets date for Agege Stadium's readiness for CAF CL – Tinubu
The Eagle Online
The Lagos State Government has assured that Agege Township Stadium will be ready to host the CAF Champions League in February, 2018. The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu, gave the assurance on Tuesday during a …
CAF League: MFM In Order – Olatunbosun
