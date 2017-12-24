Lagos to end skills gap among workers

Lagos State government aims to close the skills gap of its civil servants to enable them enhance value in the delivery of their services.

Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State governor, said this was uppermost in his administration’s plan to improve service delivery and growth of the state.

Ambode made the remark at a training organised by the State’s Ministry of Establishments, Training and Pensions held in Lagos and facilitated by XLS Consult Limited, with the theme “Human Resources Counselling in the Workplace.”

Ambode, represented by Akintola Benson, commissioner of establishments, training and pensions, said numerous training programmes had been approved and organised for the officers to be able to meet the present challenges and deliver on their fundamental commitments to the people of the state.

Specifically, he said the state was exploring counselling to deepen effectiveness and efficiency in the Lagos State Civil Service.

This, he stated, “will further the government’s efforts to fulfil its role of staffing government and civil service position with qualified and suitable candidates so that, with round pegs in round holes and square pegs out of round holes, the critical organs of the Civil Service, the government and the society at large will be positioned to run more effectively and efficiently.

“This administration has since realised that, in order to deliver effective and efficient service to the people, officers of the Lagos State Public Service must be continually equipped with the necessary competencies and skills. Indeed, the aim of the Lagos State Government is to transform the Civil Service into the quintessential future workforce that can, in addition to delivering an effective HR service and getting basic people processes right, also respond to the government’s current and future challenges in terms of skills gap and functionality.

“The training is devoted to examining how the Civil Service can better utilise counselling to assist officers fulfil their full potential within the civil service. I am also hopeful that this training will examine the implementable counselling strategies that can provide the government with modern and efficient HR teams that will provide a source of expertise on people, policies, processes and recruitment campaigns.

“This is because the government relies on the Civil Service to support the government workforce and help departments and specialised offices to build a modern, effective Civil Service. The training will focus on the relevance of human resources counselling to enable the ability of the officers of the Lagos State Civil Service to respond to the rapidly occurring changes in work processes and socio-cultural norms and expectations. It will also focus on the modalities for attracting and retaining talented, committed and suitable candidates to fill all government and Civil Service positions.”

